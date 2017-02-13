This nice PHOTO of once conjoined twins separated at KNH walking will warm your heart.

The once conjoined twins Blessing and Favour, who were separated last November in a historic feat at the Kenyatta National Hospital, are now walking on their own.





The two-year-old girls were conjoined at the sacral region of the lower spinal cord.





A team brave 60 doctors undertook the delicate operation and after 23 hours, they pulled off the first ever successful surgery of that kind in Africa.





The adorable twins seem to have fully recovered but they are yet to be discharged.





See the photo below of Blessing and Favour enjoying normal childhood.