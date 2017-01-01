This Nairobi LADY is looking for a younger lover for her husband - See her conditions.

A middle aged Nairobi lady has left tongues wagging after she put up an online advert calling for younger ladies willing to be her husband’s mistress to apply.





The 40-year old lady, who has been married for 15 years and has three kids with her 43 year old husband, says that she has lost her s3x drive and is willing to get a younger lady to service her husband.





However, there are a few conditions for this arrangement.





The lady - probably in college - willing to be a mistress will not be expected to bear a child with the man.





“I will personally rent a house for her and she will be well taken care of with a monthly budget of her choice” she said on the ad posted on the Kenyan sub-domain of Cragslist a popular dating site.





“For more, reply with your number and photo of you. I tend to be choosy as the woman of the house. Have no fear. I am the one doing this for the love of my husband.





While she has received 20 applications so far, none has made the cut as the husband has a soft spot for ‘big curvy women’





The couple live in Muthaiga.





