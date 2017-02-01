This is what has happened to JOHN, the Kenyatta University Graduate who has been jobless for 4 years.

All's well that ends well

We thank God for the Facebook community. You have brought joy to John's Family.





This afternoon my friend Jane wa Bonie and Chris Beniah met at Uhuru Park. Our main aim was to meet JOHN who had been spotted in the morning carrying his education certificates.





We searched for a while and we managed to trace him taking a nap under the shade. He walked to us holding a nylon sack which had been stashed some items.





A very respectable guy he said hi to us and within no time produced his academic certificates.





We were later joined by John's former classmates at STAREHE CENTRE. John could easily recognize KEN OGUTU, SIMON WANDA & PATRICK RUTO. They immediately connected and started sharing jokes on their life at STAREHE.





The meeting was made complete by John's relatives showed up. His Aunties MILLICENT WACHUHI, JOSEPHINE WANGARI and a cousin BAIYA KIARIE were present.





We learned that the has a mental challenge that has affected three more members of his family. He is schizophrenic.





I thank God for the good response from members of the public. We will channel the mchanga funds to his family for his support, the most immediate being an appointment with a psychiatrist.





The Starehe Community has promised to take up on his case and they are willing to assist him stand on his feet.





PS Tranport & Infrastructure IRUNGU NYAKERA has also reached out and is willing to support the guy get a job.





Be blessed for SHARING his story, keep praying for his recovery. It's only for a matter of time.