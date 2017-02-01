This is the warning RAILA sent to UHURU after doctors’ release and State House is panicking

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has sent a grim warning to President Uhuru Kenyatta moments after he secured the release of the doctors’ union officials who were jailed for failing to call off the strike.





Speaking to journalists at the Court of Appeal, Raila told Uhuru Kenyatta that his time was up and he should prepare to vacate State House by August.





He noted that the jailing of doctors was proof that Uhuru cannot lead the country and must be voted out in the coming polls.





“Uhuru Kenyatta's time is up, we must remove this Government from power come August. So many innocent Kenyans continue to perish with the refusal of the Government to negotiate with the doctors," Raila told journalists.





Raila offered his lawyers to secure the release of the jailed doctors.





