This is lethal! RUTO reveals the only good thing about RAILA ODINGA - Many will hate him.

Deputy President William Ruto has for once praised CORD leader, Raila Odinga, despite being fierce political rivals for close to a decade.





Speaking in Kwale County on Saturday while mobilizing residents to register themselves as voters in large numbers, Ruto said Raila Odinga is very good in organising mass protests.





He said Raila Odinga is good at demonstrations but he doesn’t have ideas on how to end poverty and grow the Kenyan economy.





Ruto also said the main objective of the National Super Alliance (NASA) is to take over the Government then share leadership slots at the expense of development.





“Our competitors have no clue on how to end poverty. They are only good at organising protests. That is why the fight in August polls will be between us who are for development and our rivals’ empty rhetoric,” Ruto said.





He also expressed confidence that Jubilee will win the upcoming election by a landslide.



