This is the disease ROSEMARY ODINGA is suffering from! The one that sent her to ICU

CORD leader, Raila Odinga’s daughter, Rosemary Odinga, was admitted at Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi, last week while awaiting a complex head surgery.





Rose was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital on Saturday but she was transferred to Aga Khan Hospital after her health deteriorated.





A doctor at The Aga Khan, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Rosemary has meningioma, a brain tumor that is usually harmless but which applies pressure to the brain. The condition is not life-threatening.





She is being examined by two neurosurgeons who will decide if she should undergo surgery.





Rosemary, 39, is functionally Raila’s first born following the death of her brother, Fidel Odinga, in 2015.





Rosemary has interest in the Kibera Parliamentary seat.





The Kenyan DAILY POST