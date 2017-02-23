This guy’s post about his ex-LOVER has gone viral for a heart-warming reason.

While some people don’t see eye to eye with their exes after a divorce, this guy has left tongues wagging after revealing what he does to his ex-wife every year.





The divorced father of two decided to surprise his ex-wife on her birthday with some gifts prompting people to ask why he does all that yet they are done.





His response has warmed so many hearts and gone viral.





Billy Flynn Gadbois wrote:





"It's my ex-wife's birthday today so I got up early and brought flowers and cards and a gift over for the kids to give her and helped them make her breakfast. Per usual someone asked me why the hell I still do things for her all the time.





This annoys me. So ima break it down for you all."





He explained:





"I'm raising two little men. The example I set for how I treat their mom is going to significantly shape how they see and treat women and affect their perception of relationships. I think even more so in my case because we are divorced. So if you aren't modeling good relationship behavior for your kids, get your shit together. Rise above it and be an example. This is bigger than you".





"Raise good men. Raise strong women. Please. The world needs them, now more than ever", he added.





As the quote goes, your child will follow your example not your advice.





