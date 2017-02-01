These teachers have unique handshakes with each student and it's AMAZING! (VIDEO)

These awesome teachers have come up with an ingenious way to lift the student’s spirits before a lesson and it is the coolest thing you’ll see in a while.





Believe it or not, the wonderful teachers have a personalized handshake for each and every student in their class.





While some teachers struggle to know every student by name, these two amazing teachers have mastered a unique greeting with every student.





You can bet the students always look forward to their classes.





Watch the video below.



