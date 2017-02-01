These teachers have unique handshakes with each student and it's AMAZING! (VIDEO)
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Editor's Choice,
Lifestyle,
Videos
23:21
These
awesome teachers have come up with an ingenious way to lift the student’s
spirits before a lesson and it is the coolest thing you’ll see in a while.
Believe
it or not, the wonderful teachers have a personalized handshake for each and every
student in their class.
While
some teachers struggle to know every student by name, these two amazing
teachers have mastered a unique greeting with every student.
You
can bet the students always look forward to their classes.
Watch
the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
2012
The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved.
-
Designed by Denno