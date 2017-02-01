These must be the luckiest people in the world - Jaw-dropping stuff! This is a MUST WATCH!Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 22:58
This jaw dropping video compilation of people dodging death (some literally) just emphasizes how fragile life is.
Most of these people were seconds from death, but whether by luck or some miracle, they escaped death by a whisker.
Always thank God for the gift of life. Life is the most precious thing you got.
Watch the breath-taking close-shaves below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.