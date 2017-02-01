These amazing kids will soon take the world of boxing by storm (Watch VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 02:05

The likes of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacman may be retiring but it seems the future of boxing is secure if this video is anything to go by.

From their agility and speed, the sky will not be the limit for these awesome kids but the stepping stone.

This is why parents should start nurturing their kids’ talent from a young age.


Watch the video below of the kids going through their paces.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno