There is good news for anyone who lives along Thika Road, Nairobi, in the coming 60 days.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has said it will comply with a court order demanding the removal of speed bumps and rumble strips on the Thika Super Highway.





In a statement issued by KeNHA director of public Affairs, Charles Njogu, the authority said they will implement the order in 60 days as directed by Justice George Odunga.





“We are just waiting for the awarding process, once we are through, we intend to construct bridges at De La Rule, Roasters, Witethie and Junction,” Njogu said.





This decision contradicts the Nairobi County Government which had earlier said the speed bumbs were erected to keep pedestrians safe because the footbridges are ineffective and too far apart.





Transport Executive Mohamed Abdullahi said his office has not received a copy of the order but it will seriously scrutinize it before implementing anything.





Justice Odunga issued the order after Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, went to court seeking the removal of bumbs saying they are bringing congestion in the city.





