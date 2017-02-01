The once S£XY PIERRA MAKENA gains too much weight and spoils the party for mafisi (PHOTOs).

Before Pierra Makena became a mother, she was one of the s3xiest female celebrities in the local showbiz industry.





Her killer curves and bottle shaped figure gave men sleepless nights everytime she stepped on stage to show her prowess on the decks.





However, she has gained too much weight after giving birth and that’s why she has decided to go back to the gym.





Latest photos prove that Pierra has gained too much weight and is no longer s3xy like before. See for yourself and compare with her former look.





The s3xy deejay turned TV host revealed that she has added 20 Kgs after giving birth and further added that she has started a show on a newly launched TV station where she will be keeping fit live on air and promoting weight loss.





This is what she posted while rocking work-out gear that exposed her fatty body, “ Sooo proud of myself.. done with 6months of exclusive breastfeeding and now weaning! ! My back is making a good recovery and I am now officially back to working out… I have gained 20kgs and want to lose the same…. started the journey today and very excited about it!! see you in the morning on Y254 channel. .as I’ll be working out on air too….. Boom!!”