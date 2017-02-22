The NASA Presidential candidate is KALONZO MUSYOKA, here is a confidential letter (Or is it propaganda?)

He has the curse of 2007/2008 election and is the weakest link in NASA with the same traits of his coalition partner in the stolen election of 2007 election.If that is the case, then DIDA wherever you are, present yourself and we will vote for you from the garbage presented for 8th August 2017.
For available JOB VACANCIES .... ENTER YOUR EMAIL HERE
Delivered by FeedBurner
2012
The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved.
-
Designed by Denno
He has the curse of 2007/2008 election and is the weakest link in NASA with the same traits of his coalition partner in the stolen election of 2007 election.
If that is the case, then DIDA wherever you are, present yourself and we will vote for you from the garbage presented for 8th August 2017.