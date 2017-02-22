The NASA Presidential candidate is KALONZO MUSYOKA, here is a confidential letter (Or is it propaganda?)

  1. Anonymous
    22 February 2017 at 02:26

    He has the curse of 2007/2008 election and is the weakest link in NASA with the same traits of his coalition partner in the stolen election of 2007 election.

    If that is the case, then DIDA wherever you are, present yourself and we will vote for you from the garbage presented for 8th August 2017.

   

