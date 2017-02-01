The moment UHURU’s man was humiliated in front of RAILA! He was heckled and booed

Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani, was heckled during the burial of Kwale Senator Juma Boy in Vanga on Monday.





Mwashetani, who ditched Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for Jubilee, was sent by President Uhuru to deliver his condolence message but residents could not allow him to finish his speech.





The President and DP Ruto have been campaigning in Kwale but even with the defection of Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya to Jubilee, it is clear the area is an opposition zone.





Watch the video below.



