The moment KIRAITHE confessed the Government has huge budget for corruption! VIDEO

Thursday, February 16, 2017 - Government Spokesman Erick Kiraithe made the shocking revelation during a town hall meeting discussing the health crisis.





Doctors have been on strike for over two and half months demanding the implementation of CBA signed in 2013 but the government maintains it doesn’t have the money.





But when taken to task over the mega corruption scandals where billions have been embezzled, Kiraithe replied ‘Of course the Government has a huge budget for corruption’





Watch the video below.



