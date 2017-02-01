The heartbreaking moment African immigrant drowns in Venice as tourists mocked him (VIDEO)

This poor African immigrant was left to die in the Grand Canal in Venice as tourists mocked him and filmed with their phones.





From the horrifying footage, some people can be heard shouting at the man who has been identified as 22-year old Pateh Sabally from Gambia.





They yelled racial slurs as the man struggled for his life and eventually drowned.





This will make you lose faith in humanity.





Watch the video by clicking the link below.







