The day CHIRAU MWAKWERE abused RAILA ODINGA badly as KALONZO laughed.

As they say, in politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests.





Your bosom buddy or trusted lieutenant could be the one to stab you on the back tomorrow .





Ahead of the August 8 th General Elections, we have started seeing defections from one party to another with politicians positioning themselves ahead of the election.





Who knew that Chirau Mwakwere, a once fierce critic of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will work with the latter after all the nasty things he said about the ODM strongman?





Well, that is politics for you.





Below is a short clip when Mwakere better known as Zipapa went ham on Raila and remains to be seen how he is going to sell him now that they are in the same boat.



