Tanzanian hot-shot DIAMOND PLATINUMZ goes berserk but ends up irritating fans (VIDEO)

Diamond Platinumz is without a doubt the greatest Tanzanian export in recent years and his talent cannot be disputed.





However, the Bongo Flava super star seems to be letting his success get into his head after he launched a foul mouthed attack on an instagrammer who commented the he doesn’t like him on an Instagram live session.





Diamond told off the guy and went on brag about his cars and houses and money in the bank while using vulgar language in the presence of his daughter, Tiffah.





Most of his fans were shocked by his rants as shown by the comments below.

Watch the video.



