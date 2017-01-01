S£XY singer, AKOTHEE, reveals how she escaped from early marriage and her KCSE grade.

Many know her from her music and flashy lifestyle but very few are aware of s3xy Kenyan singer and businesswoman, Akothee’s early struggles in life.





The happy-go-lucky mother of five has for the first time revealed how she escaped from early marriage, went back to school and scored a modest grade.





Akothee had dropped out of school at the age 14 and got married. She had three children by the time she was 20 years.





She decided to share this in the hope that she will inspire someone somewhere who thinks it is too late to dream again.





