S£XY LADY goes partying P@NT!L3SS and flashes her “Nunu” everywhere (PHOTOs).

Mombasa singer, Nyota Ndogo, has lashed out a mannerless woman who went partying without anything under.





The shameless woman who resembles Koinange ladies, posed for the cameras as she flashed her “Nunu” to anyone who cares to see.





Nyota Ndogo shared photos of the mannerless woman and urged the Government to introduce strict laws on dressing among ladies.





This is what she posted;