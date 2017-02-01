Stop intimidating OUKO for exposing you - LUO Nyanza leaders tell UHURU and RUTO

A section of leaders from Luo Nyanza have warned Jubilee against intimidating Auditor General, Edward Ouko, with sack threats for exposing corruption deals in the Government.





Speaking on Sunday, the leaders led by Siaya Governor, Cornel Rasanga, Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi and Rarieda MP, Nicholus Gumbo, said Jubilee has resorted to gagging independent institutions through sack threats.





Rasanga said it is clear the Government is not committed to combating corruption; going by the action it is not taking in the war on corruption.





“The current onslaught on the Office of the Auditor General is a way of covering up massive corruption that has been uncovered in the past,” Rasanga said.





On his part, Gumbo said the attack on Ouko is geared towards covering corrupt individuals in Jubilee.





“We will not allow the Government to operate on individual’s interest in the war on corruption to cover corrupt people at the expense of services,” said Gumbo.



