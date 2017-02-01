Stop being a cry baby over! UHURU tells RAILA as he vows to show him dust in August

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told CORD leader, Raila Odinga, to stop making absurd claims about the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and instead focus on his campaign.





Over the last one month, Raila has been claiming that IEBC and Jubilee are planning to rig the 2017 General Elections.





But speaking in Nairobi County on Thursday during a voter mobilization exercise, Uhuru a ccused Raila of panicking after sensing that he will be defeated in August.





“I have traveled to areas as far as Garissa, Marsabit and Maralal to urge Kenyans to register as voters. Now some people are claiming that the regions I visited are leading in voter registration and there must be rigging. Give us a break!” said Uhuru.





Uhuru challenged Raila to sell his agenda to Kenyans and focus on his campaign instead of making stupid remarks about Jubilee and IEBC.





“Let them stop their constant threats and let us all sell our policies to the people and appeal for their voters," he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST