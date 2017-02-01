State House on fire as MIKE SONKO threatens UHURU – I’ll ditch Jubilee and run as Independent

Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko has threatened to ditch President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee and run for Nairobi Governorship as an Independent candidate in the upcoming election.





In a stern warning to President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the Jubilee Party meeting, Sonko vowed to leave Jubilee if former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, is endorsed as the Jubilee candidate for the Nairobi gubernatorial race.





According to sources, Sonko said he is not ready to step down for anyone and if pressured to do so by even Uhuru, he will have no choice but to move out and run as an independent candidate in the August General Election.





“I welcome Peter Kenneth to Nairobi but I don't support him, if he is given a direct nomination by the President then I will vie as an Independent candidate. I must be on the ballot paper," Sonko said.





"I respect the Presidency but if they ask me to step down, I will vie as an Independent candidate," he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST