Sportpesa CEO ships in expensive Ducati sportsbike as fools continue making him rich (PHOTOs)

The CEO of Sportpesa, Ronald Karauri, has shipped in an expensive Ducati sportsbike.





The wealthy CEO, who resigned from his job at KQ to start the betting company that has messed up the lives of many gullible Kenyans, shared a video test driving his new machine.





As you continue losing your money in bets like fools, Ronald is smiling to the bank and enjoying the fancy things in life.





Here are photos of his Ducati Sportsbike.





See more photos of his guzzlers customized ACE. He is making real money.