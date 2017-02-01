SONKO denies he is drug trafficker like JOHO and KABOGO and says he is ready to go to US

Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, has dismissed a US Government report linking him to the drug trade.





Sonko was among six MPs, a local celebrity and Mombasa tycoon, Ali Punjani, who were named in an American Embassy report made public six years ago.





But speaking in Changamwe on Sunday, Sonko said he was ready to face America's Drug Enforcement Agency to clear his name.





The flamboyant Senator said he was ready to travel to the US for investigations by state security agents including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).





“I want all those mentioned in the US report to travel to the US to be cleared. I am ready, with my passport, to lead the way," Sonko said.





He added that he supported the ongoing crackdown on drug barons and the extradition of four suspects to the US for trial.





Meanwhile, Deputy President William Ruto has said that the Government had received more intelligence on drug barons and that they will be arrested soon.





Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho and his Kiambu counterpart, William Kabogo, are among those named in the drug trafficking report.





