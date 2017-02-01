SONKO beats UHURU hands down as he does what he failed to do! He should be our President

Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko has offered a temporary reprieve for suffering patients in Nairobi who are stranded as a result of the ongoing doctors’ strike which is in its 3rdmonth.





This is after he revived his Sonko Rescue Team on Thursday and ended up helping many patients in the city.





The team fetched sick people from their homes and in the streets and transferred them to private medical facilities within Nairobi as they administered first aid to those who needed it.





The Nairobi Senator also paid the medical bills for the patients that his team ferried to medical facilities.





Through his Facebook page, Sonko also revealed that his team will be hiring the striking doctors to render services on his bill until the stalemate is resolved.





Sonko, who is eying to become the Governor of Nairobi, vowed to work tirelessly to make sure that medical services are provided to all to reduce cases of deaths in the County.





The Kenyan DAILY POST