SONKO agrees to quit Nairobi Governorship race in favour of KENNETH but on one condition

Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko has maintained he is still in the race for Nairobi Governorship unless otherwise.





This comes following reports that he was planning to quit the race in favour of former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, who is eying the same seat on a Jubilee Party ticket after pressure from Mt. Kenya politicians.





However, he said he would only step down for Kenneth if Nairobi voters say so during nominations when they reject him at the ballot but without that he will not step down for anyone.





Sonko told Jubilee politicians who are putting pressure on him to quit the Nairobi race to go to hell because that will not happen at least not when he still has the support of the electorate.





He termed some of those who have expressed interest in the Nairobi Governorship as nonstarters and exuded confidence of beating them all at the ballot.





The Kenyan DAILY POST