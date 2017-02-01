SMITTA SMITTEN reveals why he divorced his Russian wife and how he met his current lover, FLORA.

Popular Pulse columnist and writer Tony Mochama alias , Smitta Smitten, has revealed that he divorced his Russian wife because she was addicted to gambling.





Berlin: Almost at First Sight (a Valentine Story)



It was 8 pm on the Sunday of 13th July, 2014, and the whole world was focused on the Germany versus Argentina final, due to kick off in a couple of hours.



I had just arrived at the JKIA airport, exhausted after a long flight from Munich ( via Dubai), having spend the previous three weeks in Bayreuth, Germany, for a literary conference.



And most evenings at Teutonic beer parks, cheering on the German national football team - so I was understandably eager to catch this final game featuring Germany, and had even organised my flight details to ensure I would NOT miss the game.



The only problem was my then partner, shall we call her Cassy, who was supposed to pick me up at the airport was nowhere to be seen!



When she finally answered her phone, I was not surprised to hear the cheerful jingle of casino slot machines in her background.



'I am so sorry,' Cassy gasped. 'I was on my way to the airport, but I was so early I decided to just stop by Captain's (a casino on Mombasa road) for a game, and before I knew it ...'

I sighed! I knew this 'before I knew it' story all too well.



Starting December, 2013, one of Cassy's cousins had introduced her to the casino, and she had taken to the slots like a duck to water, and it had taken a toll on our relationship.

I had asked Cassy to use my time away in Bayreuth to reflect and clean out on this casino vice, but clearly ...



I hang up and called my BFF Martin who picked me up from the airport within half an hour.



He told me he had been on his way to a World Cup final house party in Embakasi, and did I want to come?



Needing the distraction, still wanting to watch the game, I nodded 'yes' and off we went.

To one of those apartments that are seven floors up, no elevator, and your breath is rugged by the time you get to the rooftop, which is where the party was being held.



And, there, under the sliver of moonlight, on that rooftop, dressed in a blue flower dress, the kind that makes a man think of skies and oceans, is where I first saw her.



She was standing on the edge of the rooftop, leaning on the short barrier wall, laughing at something her friend was saying, her face in sharp square jaw profile, and ....

she took my breath away.



That Berlin song could have been the soundtrack on that moonlit rooftop that night -

'Watching your hourglass figure turn in slow motion to me and say, I'll take your breath away.'



Gathering a bundle of nerves, I tried to casually stroll over to this angel beneath the moonlight, on this rooftop, and said in a voice (that she later said cracked like a mirror, again, Berlin - When the mirror crashed I called out then turned to hear you say 'If only for today.'):



'Hi. May I please refill your drink?'



'Why?' her friend ( from hell) asked. 'Are you planning to spike it with michele?' (Why is there always that nasty BFF, trying to rain on your parade, and unattractive to boot)?

'Actually,' I said, still goofily grinning at who-I-later-learned-was-Kagwiria (complete with a floral perfume), 'I am the official house party steward. And I am here to refill your drinks.'



She sort of waved her friend away, and introduced herself, and asked how I knew the host, and I said I did not I had just come straight from the airport with a friend, and my girlfriend had stood me up because she was in love with, and in hot pursuit, of a dude called 'Jack.'



"Jack?' she asked.



'Yeah. Jack Pot.'



And we laughed and spoke, and did not leave the rooftop for the loft when everyone else went in to watch the World Cup final, and we spoke non-stop for another two hours (128 minutes actually) because only when Mario Gotze scored in the 113th minute against Argentina and the party people screamed 'GOOOOOAAAAALLLL' did we finally go in, to see the replay, and because we decided it would be rude not to watch at least the last five or so minutes of a whole World Cup final, I mean, 'what will we tell our kids?'



Fast forward two years and seven months later, and tonight there will be Dortmund and dinner and tomorrow Arsenal versus Bayern Munich and we'll be German rooting two years, seven months and a day after a man flew out of the Flughafen Munchen airport in Munich not knowing that Valentine is a lady on a moonlit rooftop in a floral dress 10 000 kilometers down south.





The End.





