SICILY KARIUKI speaks about NYS’ illegal involvement in the IEBC registration process.

Public Service and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Sicily Kariuki, has dismissed reports that the National Youth Service (NYS) is conducting voter registration.





On Monday , 3 NYS officials were caught registering voters at Loaf Primary School in Mowlem and PCEA Church in Karura, Runda.





But in a statement to the press, Sicily said the agency has been registering Youth Empowerment Program (YEP) beneficiaries to streamline identification, payment and management of cohorts.





“The system used for biometric registration of NYS cohorts is completely different from the one used by IEBC," said the hardworking CS.





"This includes the biometric scanner itself. Whereas the IEBC use a four finger scanner, the NYS is using a single digit scanner." She added.





But ODM leaders led by Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Odhiambo Kidero, said the NYS service men were registering voters and not NYS cohorts.





Kidero asked the IEBC to come clean saying these claims were "real and a plot by Jubilee Party and the electoral agency to rig elections in Nairobi"





