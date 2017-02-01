SHOCKING VIDEO! Nairobi WOMAN attacked by her husband after denying him S£X on Valentine’s.

A woman is nursing serious injuries at Nairobi Women’s hospital after she was attacked with a panga by her husband claiming that she denied him conjugal rights.





Faith Ndinda Ndeti was brutally attacked by her husband, Simon Kiarie, on Tuesday night when lovers were celebrating Valentine’s Day.





Her husband slashed her with a panga claiming that she denied him conjugal rights and then run away.





Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, visited the woman in hospital and promised to foot her hospital bills.





He also promised Sh 50,000 to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Faith’s husband.





Here’s a shocking video showing the serious injuries that the woman sustained.



