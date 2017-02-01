SHOCKING texts of a man from Mumias confessing how he has been infecting LADIES with H!V.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 09:31

Texts of a man from Mumias confessing how he has been infecting ladies with h!v have surfaced online.

The heartless man seems to be on a killing spree and since most ladies love it r@w, he is sending them to their early graves.

Read these leaked texts carefully and remember to use protection everytime you are having s3x with a man or woman you don’t trust.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno