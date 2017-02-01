Shocking narration of doctor’s negligence yet they want pay rise, This LADY nearly lost her life (PICs)

I read the piece by Mutuma Mathiu and I hope you read it too...





FROM MY INBOX - A Narration that I have to share





"I took my own sister in-law to a hospital wher e an emergency caesarian section was done and a whole doctor left 2 abdominal packs in my sisters’ abdomen and closed them inside, after struggling with the patient from December until mid January, the patient’s abdomen had developed pus and it was eating her intestines.





"She was lucky the packs were removed after 1 month and we almost lost the patient"





"I have with permission provided photos of what was removed from a patients’ abdomen 1 month after surgery and you will be shocked. (As doctors rightly) brag their hearts out on how they are the brightest lot in society we have incompetency and negligence from this profession. "





"Then such a Doctor who left the RED towels is in the streets asking the Government to spend my money to increase his salary, buy him a TV set and Lounge chairs too..."





"If we decide to share the kind of mistakes and errors made in health care, no one will survive the wrath of God and the law. So Mr. Itumbi you can share this because I have permission from my sister to do so.."