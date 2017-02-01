SHOCK ! See what the LADY who accused RUTO of child neglect did to her husband, GHAI (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 03:11
Priscah Chemutai, the lady who has taken Deputy President William Ruto to court over child neglect, has been accused of assaulting her husband, Mr Bor.
Priscah, who is a mother of three kids from different fathers, is said to have bit her husband’s ear after a domestic fight.
Mr Bor was her most recent husband because she keeps on jumping from one man to another.
She has sired a kid with the man and they had been living together.
According to social media reports, Priscah is a violent woman.
She bit his hear when he refused to give her money.
News of Priscah’s assault have gone viral on social media.
Look at these photos of the man who lost part of his ear after being assaulted by Priscah.