SHOCK! See what EUNICE NJERI did at night hours after her wedding. Guys, only trust your mother.

It has now emerged that Eunice Njeri’s wedding with Izzo lasted for a few hours.





Apparently, the cool and reserved singer walked down the aisle and hours later, she played cat and mouse games on her newly-wed husband.





She sneaked out of the house at night and went to her close friend’s residence before flying to Nairobi the next day.





According to a source close to Eunice, they had a hard time finding a pastor to officiate their wedding.





" Their wedding was rejected by another pastor in Kansas City. I don't know why ," The source said.





Pastor Jackson Kingori of Neema Gospel Church agreed to officiate their wedding but Eunice didn’t sign the marriage certificate.





"The pastor is saying that they did get an official marriage certificate which the pastor signed and the two witnesses signed. They [Eunice and Izzo] did not sign the actual certificate during the ceremony. What you see being signed in the wedding video is a blank piece of paper for photography and video purposes. The certificate was never returned to the registrar for it to be official. Apparently, Eunice ran away with it ." The source added.





Another source close to celebrity couple claims that Izzo had no idea that Eunice did not want to start a life with him.





He had moved to a bigger apartment to start life with Eunice but things have hit a snag.





"In a nutshell, she told Izzo and some colleagues that she is going into the house [of a pal where she was staying before the wedding] to change. She left the wedding dress on the floor of one of the bedrooms. Izzo was outside waiting for her but she dodged him and ran away boarding a flight on the same night." The source added.





Eunice announced on social media that their marriage had hit a snag and alleged that her heart was elsewhere.





Izzo is yet to give his side of the story.



