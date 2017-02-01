SHOCK on MATIANGI as students refuse to register for exams this year - We don’t want to fail

The Ministry of Education has raised an alarm over the low number of students who have registered for this year’s national examinations.





According to the Ministry, only 350, 000 students had registered for this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), which is far much below the one million target.





For Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE), only 100, 000 students have registered compared to the 600, 000 targeted students.





Last year, over 577, 253 and 952, 021 students sat for the KCSE and KCPE exams.





The low registration by students has been attributed to the tough and stringent measures put by Education Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiangi, to curb cheating in the national exams.





The measures saw many students fail in the exams and as it appears, they are afraid to fail again.





