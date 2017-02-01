SHOCK on KALONZO MUSYOKA as WAVINYA NDETI refuses to dissolve her party for Wiper

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s bid to clinch the National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidature has been dealt a severe blow.





This is after Machakos Gubernatorial aspirant, Wavinya Ndeti, refused to dissolve her Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) to join Kalonzo’s party as he seeks to boost his negotiation power for the NASA ticket.





Speaking over the weekend, Ndeti turned down Kalonzo’s request to fold CCU to join Wiper, saying she will go it alone if need be but will never fold her party to support Kalonzo.





She also vowed never to shelve her ambitions to become someone’s running mate in the coming election.





Wavinya assured her supporters that her name will be on the ballot and told off politicians who have been urging her to dissolve her party and join Kalonzo.





“It must be known that Machakos belongs to all of us and residents have a right to elect a leader of their choice regardless of which party they contest on,” said Wavinya.



