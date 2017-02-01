SHOCK on AL SHABAAB! See what Muslims and Christians did in Kutus Town yesterday

Muslims and Christians in Kutus Town came together for the first time to preach peace and understanding between the two faiths.





Muslims invited Christians to their compound and even shared a meal together in a bid to end the perceived animosity between them.





They also took the opportunity to address the radicalization of youths with both Muslims and Christians taking a stand to stop religious extremism which has led to many young people joining Al Shabaab terror group.





“Since we came here in the morning, we have learnt a lot about our Muslim brothers and found out that they do not like a volatile environment, just like us,” said Diana Gicaia.





The move comes as a big blow to Al Shabaab terror group which has been using mosques and religious institutions to recruit followers.





