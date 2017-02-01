SHOCK as Presidential aspirant confesses he smokes illegal stuff and wants to legalize it

Nyamira Senator and Presidential hopeful, Okongo Mongare, has supported the legalization marijuana and bh@ng in Kenya.





He was among the many Senators who have supported a petition seeking to legalize bh@ng for medicinal and industrial use.





Mr. Gwanda Ogot, a resident of Nairobi, petitioned the Senate on Tuesday to have cannabis sativa legalized for medicinal and industrial use.





During the debate, Okongo, shocked his colleagues when he admitted that he had once smoked bh@ng and it felt good and as such it should be legalized.





“It doesn’t mean that if the plant is legalized it will destroy lives. It depends on the level of indulgence. As a juvenile, I used it. I was also in India where the plant is legalized, but it is vital if people are disciplined,” Okongo said.





Fellow Senators questioned whether bh@ng had influenced Okongo’s decision to vie for the Presidency.





The Kenyan DAILY POST