Shenzi wewe! Leaked txts of DUALE exchanging harsh words with someone over RAILA.

Loud-mouthed Jubilee MP and Majority Leader, Adan Duale, almost went nuts after someone told him to respect former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.





The fiery Duale who is a self-confessed sycophant of President Uhuru Kenyatta has been insulting the former Prime Minister like a small boy.





Ironically, it’s Raila who shaped up Duale’s political career yet he is busy insulting him from right, left and centre.





Duale was told to stop insulting “Baba” to get political mileage but he responded back with insults.





See how things went down on Whatsapp.