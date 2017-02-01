SHAME! The shoddy toilets Kirinyaga Governor has built despite billions allocated to the Counties.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles 03:58
Just like other corrupt County bosses, Kirinyaga Governor, Joseph Ndathi, is wasting public money doing shoddy projects.
Photos of toilets that he has built in a local dispensary have surfaced online and there’s nothing to smile about.
Don’t be surprised to hear that the Governor spent millions on this shoddy project.
See photos and please send him Ndathi home Kirinyaga people.
