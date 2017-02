SHAME! See what this man who works at State House did to a LADY and is still walking free.

“Yesterday mid day the unusual happened to me,a man still living in the old stone age and who I bealive though smartly dressed should be checked for a mental cha

llenge , who goes by the name CEASER WAGICHERU(photo below) and claims to work at state house laid his hands on me,slapped me not once but twice and followed it up with several kicks merely because I requested one of the vehicles we were using for Voter mobilization to take me to my working station in iriaini Othaya before taking the others to Mahiga. My old mzee/ my late dad never hit me. I have always been very much against gender violence..and no man has ever stooped that low to hitting me. Am following this up for me and every other beautiful lady out there,whose vision is too big that it aches such kind of a man to the bone marrows.”