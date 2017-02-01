SHAME! See what this man who works at State House did to a LADY and is still walking free.

This guy by the name, Ceaser Wagicheru, assaulted a lady and beat her like a dog but despite the incident being reported to police, he is yet to be arrested.





He claims to be untouchable because he is a State House staff.





He is also the Personal Assistant (PA) of Patrick Ngatia, an aspirant 0f Nyeri Town MP.





This man claims to be working in Statehouse.



Yesterday at around noon,he openly assaulted a lady by slapping her severally, kicking her and dragging her on the ground.The assaulted lady was in charge of coordinating the voter mobilization cars and the MCs.she requested one vehicle that was taking Othaya Route to drop her at iriani in Othaya wea she was supposed to be working from but ceaser ordered the driver not to pass by iriani but go direct to Mahiga in othaya.remember Mercy was the coordinator and this being a warembo activity he wasn't part of it.I was part of the organising team n ceaser was no where in our program. Mercy insisted that the car must drop her first then proceed to its destination but ceaser got angry slapped her severally kicked her on the ground and dragged her.The case has been reported but ceaser is yet to be Arrested.we r demanding justice for Mercy King'ori.

# ceasermustbearrested .





This man is also a P.A to one Member parliament aspirant in Nyeri town by name Patrick Ngatia.





exposed after assaulting the lady.





Here are photos of the shameless idiot.





Also see what Mercy posted after this idiot assaulted her.





“Yesterday mid day the unusual happened to me,a man still living in the old stone age and who I bealive though smartly dressed should be checked for a mental cha llenge , who goes by the name CEASER WAGICHERU(photo below) and claims to work at state house laid his hands on me,slapped me not once but twice and followed it up with several kicks merely because I requested one of the vehicles we were using for Voter mobilization to take me to my working station in iriaini Othaya before taking the others to Mahiga. My old mzee/ my late dad never hit me. I have always been very much against gender violence..and no man has ever stooped that low to hitting me. Am following this up for me and every other beautiful lady out there,whose vision is too big that it aches such kind of a man to the bone marrows.”





