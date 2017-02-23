See why this guy thinks RAILA is an enemy of Kenya and wants RUTO to be President in 2022.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles 00:05
This guy thinks Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is the real enemy of the Kalenjin Community and the entire nation.
He also wants Ruto to be the President in 2022.
See what he posted.
you are talking rubbish if anything the history of kikuyus speak for itself.they will never vote for a non kikuyu,even Dp knows this very well.afadhali luos can vote for ruto but not kuks. you should also not tag raila as kenyan enemy because he could not have gotten over five million votes in last general election, please stop being too tribalistic.