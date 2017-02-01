See why NELSON KORIR, father of a jailed Doctor is not losing sleep! This is TOUCHING

Seven Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials were locked up yesterday for one month by Justice Hellen Wasilwa for contempt of court.





The doctors have been on strike for the last 75 days demanding the implementation of a CBA signed in 2013.





The Labour Court had suspended the sentence twice giving involved parties tim e to solve the impasse but hard-line stance from both sides culminated in the medics being sent to jail.





Among the seven officials jailed is Dr. Daisy Korir (KMPDU treasurer) and the father is not worried.





The father is happy that his daughter is fighting for improving the quality of healthcare for all Kenyans and fully behind her.





See the post below.