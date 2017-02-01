See why JEREMY CLARKSON names Nairobi’s JKIA as the ‘Most Annoying Airport’ ever

Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) is among the most annoying airports in the world according to Jeremy Clarkson - the popular host of Amazon original The Grand Tour, and previously BBC’s Top Gear.





Clarkson listed on twitter top 5 most annoying airports he has been to, and included Nairobi alongside England’s Gatwick and Luton, New York’s JFK and Atlanta, Georgia.





"Right. Jeremy’s top five most annoying airports guide, Gatwick, Luton, JFK, Nairobi, and Atlanta (mainly because I don’t like the carpets),” he tweeted.





One guy asked him why he included Nairobi in the list and he replied.