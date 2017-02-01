See what UHURU told the youth that melted their hearts to register - May vote for him as well

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appealed to the Kenyan youth to register as voters and participate in determining their future during the August polls.





Speaking when he met popular artists at State House, including ‘Rufftone’ and ‘Mbusii’, Uhuru noted that the Kenyan youth have an obligation to register as voters for them to vote in leaders that they want in August.





He said the future of the country belonged to the youth and should step up to take an active role in shaping it.





The President reminded the young people that they constitute two-thirds of Kenya’s population and should use their numerical strengths to put in office leaders who care about their interests.





“Youths should register as voters to elect leaders that they will shape their future for the better. Refusing to register to vote is not rebellion. Refusing to register as actually surrendering,” Uhuru said.





