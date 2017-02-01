See what UHURU has said that is causing ripples and panic in NASA - RAILA can’t stomach it

Saturday February 11, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has exuded confidence that Jubilee will win the August 8th election by a landslide.





Speaking yesterday during a voter mobilization tour in Nyahururu, Uhuru told former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) to concede defeat early because Jubilee will win by over 70% of votes.





He said it has been manifested in the voter registration that Jubilee zones had registered the highest number of new voters.





“It is now clear that by 8am , we will have sent Raila and his NASA team home. I am urging voters to come out in large numbers and register so that we can show them that we are no joke,” Uhuru said while addressing residents in Nyahururu.





At the same time, Uhuru castigated Raila Odinga for accusing IEBC of allegedly manipulating the voter register in favour of Jubilee saying the Opposition has sensed defeat and is in panic mode.





“We wonder why Raila is accusing the new IEBC team. This is not the right way to go as a leader,” he said.





