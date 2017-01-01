See what UHURU did secretly at his hotel in Ethiopia at night before AMINA lost badly

Barely a day after Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Ambassador Amina Mohammed, failed to clinch the chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) in an election held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where she lost to Chad’s Maousa Faki Mahamat, details have emerged of the last minute efforts to save Amina’s bid by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Sources have revealed that Uhuru was so determined to have Amina win AUC leadership that on the night before the election, he met secretly with over 10 different Heads of State at his hotel in Ethiopia to convince them to support Amina’s bid.





This is after he received intel that neighboring countries like Uganda and Djibouti were planning to ditch Kenya in supporting Amina.





But even with the last minute lobbying by Uhuru, Amina went ahead to be defeated badly by Faki after round 7 of voting.





Among the Presidents that Uhuru met in Ethiopia include Jacob Zuma (South Africa), Hage Geingob (Namimbia), Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Hailemariam Desalegn (Ethiopia) and Patrice Travaoda (Sao Tome and Principe).





