See what happened to RAILA ODINGA in Turkana a day after his attempted assassination

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga went back to Turkana barely a day after hired armed goons attempted to assassinate him in Turkana East on Friday.





Raila toured Kakuma on Saturday and was given a thunderous welcome by residents who pledged their loyalty to the ODM leader.





The former PM was accompanied by ODM Deputy Chairman and Governor, Josphat Nanok, on the second day of his tour in Turkana County.





Raila spent the whole of Saturday touring Kakuma area drumming up support for NASA and spelling out plans of the alliance for the area saying he will not be cowed by empty threats from rivals. No incident was reported during Raila’s tour of Turkana thereafter.





NASA leaders have condemned the attempted assassination of Raila Odinga on Friday by armed goons and called on the Jubilee Government to investigate.





