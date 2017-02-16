See UHURU‘s plan to outsmart RAILA and send KIDERO packing in 2017 - He is a genius.Politics 02:33
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his strategists are burning midnight oil trying to strategise how to send Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, home in August.
According to sources, Uhuru and Solicitior General, Njee Muturi, have hatched a master plan that will see Kidero go home in August.
The two have identified a former ODM politician and tasked him with a job of spoiling Kidero’s chances of being elected Governor in Nairobi.
“Kenneth Marende is being groomed to vie on a KANU ticket for Nairobi gubernatorial seat to divide the Luhya vote," said the source.
“The plan hatcher is Solicitor General Njee Muturi," he added.
Kidero, who is one of the most corrupt Governors in Kenya seeks to occupy City Hall for the next five years but is facing competition from several politicians namely Peter Kenneth, Senator Milke Sonko, Miguna Miguna, MP Dennis Waweru, Bishop Magaret Wanjiru and many more.
This the stupidity of having tabularasa in power.
When one plans evil for another, the same and even worse happens to the schemer/planner.
Nairobi should never be in the hands of the oath people and that's period - they are full of looting and shit and the regime of the day.
For those projects, they should receive the looted funds but inform your supporter never support the cult party jap but be part of driving these looter home for good come 8th August 2017.