See UHURU‘s plan to outsmart RAILA and send KIDERO packing in 2017 - He is a genius.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his strategists are burning midnight oil trying to strategise how to send Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, home in August.





According to sources, Uhuru and Solicitior General, Njee Muturi, have hatched a master plan that will see Kidero go home in August.





The two have identified a former ODM politician and tasked him with a job of spoiling Kidero’s chances of being elected Governor in Nairobi.





“Kenneth Marende is being groomed to vie on a KANU ticket for Nairobi gubernatorial seat to divide the Luhya vote," said the source.





“The plan hatcher is Solicitor General Njee Muturi," he added.





Kidero, who is one of the most corrupt Governors in Kenya seeks to occupy City Hall for the next five years but is facing competition from several politicians namely Peter Kenneth, Senator Milke Sonko, Miguna Miguna, MP Dennis Waweru, Bishop Magaret Wanjiru and many more.





