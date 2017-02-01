See how Toyota’s ‘smart car window’ will make your long trips interesting (VIDEO)

If you hate travelling long distances by car, then Toyota wants to make your trips interesting with this 'Window to the World' concept allowing a passenger to draw or display information on their window about passing objects.





The “Window to the World” concept is a 'smart' car window that allows a passenger to draw on it, display information (name, distance, etc.) about objects you're passing and even zoom in on them using augmented technology.





Watch the video below.



