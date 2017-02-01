See how Toyota’s ‘smart car window’ will make your long trips interesting (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 06:43
If you hate travelling long distances by car, then Toyota wants to make your trips interesting with this 'Window to the World' concept allowing a passenger to draw or display information on their window about passing objects.
The “Window to the World” concept is a 'smart' car window that allows a passenger to draw on it, display information (name, distance, etc.) about objects you're passing and even zoom in on them using augmented technology.
Watch the video below.
